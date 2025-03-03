Gujarat man uses fake Pakistan passport to enter US, gets deported: How 'Patel-turned-Hussain' plan backfired

A Gujarat man's unconventional route to illegally enter the US has left immigration officers bewildered -- he used a counterfeit passport belonging to a Pakistani national who had reported it as "lost".

AC Patel who claimed to be Mohammad Najir Hussain was swiftly unmasked and was promptly deported to India. He landed in Delhi on February 12 aboard American Airlines flight AA-292, according to a report by Times of India (TOI).

With Donald Trump’s return to power in January, US agencies have launched an aggressive purge of undocumented immigrants, especially those from India. The past month alone has seen three flights packed with deported Indians including 74 from Gujarat sent back from American soil.

The moment Patel stepped off the plane at Delhi airport, Indian authorities wasted no time in arresting him, slapping him with grave charges of cheating by impersonation and passport misuse. But what truly stunned immigration officials was the passport he carried—it wasn’t just a forged document.

It was a real Pakistani passport, one that had gone missing and somehow landed in Patel’s hands.

Patel revealed that he had paid an agent in Dubai to construct his false identity, shedding his true self for a Pakistani alias in a desperate bid to enter the US. His original Indian passport had expired in 2016. Human traffickers who supplied him with fraudulent documents planned his illegal journey through Dubai.

A source familiar with the human smuggling explained, "Human smugglers pick passports that are strong for getting a US visa or randomly assign some UAE citizen's passport to sneak into US."

