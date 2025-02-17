Lifestyle
Known for its serene monasteries, lush valleys, and rich culture, Bhutan welcomes Indian travelers without a visa. Just carry your passport or voter ID for entry.
Home to Bali’s pristine beaches, ancient temples, and vibrant nightlife, Indonesia offers a visa-free stay for up to 30 days for Indian citizens.
A paradise for beach lovers, Mauritius allows Indian passport holders to enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days, making it perfect for a long, relaxing getaway.
With its breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and deep cultural roots, Nepal offers unrestricted travel for Indians, requiring only a valid government-issued ID.
A tropical paradise with stunning beaches, clear blue waters, and warm hospitality, Fiji grants Indian passport holders a visa-free stay for up to 120 days.
