1. Bhutan

Known for its serene monasteries, lush valleys, and rich culture, Bhutan welcomes Indian travelers without a visa. Just carry your passport or voter ID for entry.  
 

2. Indonesia

Home to Bali’s pristine beaches, ancient temples, and vibrant nightlife, Indonesia offers a visa-free stay for up to 30 days for Indian citizens.  
 

3. Mauritius

A paradise for beach lovers, Mauritius allows Indian passport holders to enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days, making it perfect for a long, relaxing getaway.  

4. Nepal

With its breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and deep cultural roots, Nepal offers unrestricted travel for Indians, requiring only a valid government-issued ID.  
 

5. Fiji

A tropical paradise with stunning beaches, clear blue waters, and warm hospitality, Fiji grants Indian passport holders a visa-free stay for up to 120 days.

