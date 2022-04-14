In Pictures: PM Modi inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, tribute to every PM since Independence

The Prime Minister became the first official visitor of the museum as he purchased the first ticket before the inauguration. PM Modi paid for the ticket via digital mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Thursday the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ (Prime Ministers’ museum), a tribute to every Prime Minister since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure.

The Prime Minister became the first official visitor of the museum as he purchased the first ticket before the inauguration. PM Modi paid for the ticket via digital mode.

Being inaugurated during the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers. It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our Prime Ministers.

The Sangrahalaya includes the former Nehru Museum, which has a display on the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. A number of gifts he received from world leaders but not exhibited so far have also been displayed in the renovated Block I.

Before inaugurating the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, PM Narendra Modi today bought the first ticket to the museum. The price of the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ ticket is Rs 100 if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners.

Located in the national capital’s Teen Murti complex, the museum’s inauguration date collides with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar - the architect of the Indian Constitution.



The building has been designed to reflect the story of a rising India and incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree was cut or transplanted for the museum building.

The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the ‘Ashoka Chakra’, symbolizing the nation and democracy.



Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been reflected in a thematic format, the PMO said.

Information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, and media houses (Indian and foreign), and foreign news agencies among others.

The museum has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the museum goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country, it said. There are a total of 43 galleries.