Hyderabad Drug Bust: 42 Kg Ganja Seized at Secunderabad Railway Station, Four Arrested
Police seized 42.9 kg of ganja at Secunderabad Railway Station after spotting four suspects. The drugs, worth around ₹50 lakh, were sourced from Andhra Pradesh and meant for sale in major cities.
Four men looked suspicious
42.9 kg of ganja in four bags
Sourced from AP, meant for other states
The initial investigation revealed that the accused had sourced the ganja from Tuni, Narsipatnam, and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Officials said the gang planned to sell it for a huge profit in cities like Aurangabad, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra.
The accused admitted they sell one kilo of ganja for anywhere between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000. The police identified all four arrested men as residents of Maharashtra: Ganesh Shivnath Bodge (42), Parmeshwar Damodar Balap (33), Vinny Shailesh Mesharam (32), and Khan Sajawar Nawaz Khan (54).
They also seized Rs 72,500 in cash from the main accused before shifting them to the Secunderabad Excise Station to register a case.
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