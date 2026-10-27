The Phase 2 expansion targets the airport, IT hubs, industrial zones, and city outskirts. The proposed routes include Nagole to Shamshabad Airport for easy flight access. The Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis line will connect booming IT and residential spaces. The MGBS to Chandrayangutta route takes the metro straight into the Old City. The Miyapur to Patancheru line links industrial and residential zones. The LB Nagar to Hayathnagar route helps the eastern outskirts. The JBS to Medchal and JBS to Shamirpet lines will serve the northern suburbs. We still need official confirmation on which five specific corridors made the final cut.