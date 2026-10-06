The British government introduced the Presidency Banks system after the private banks failed. The government set up the 'Bank of Calcutta' in 1806. This bank became the Bank of Bengal in 1809. The government then started the Bank of Bombay in 1840 and the Bank of Madras in 1843. These three banks worked really well during the colonial rule. The British government later merged these three banks on January 27, 1921. They named the new entity the 'Imperial Bank of India'. This Imperial Bank handled all central bank duties in our country until the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started in 1935.