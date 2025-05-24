Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; IMD issues red alert
While summer heat scorches Tamil Nadu, with temperatures exceeding 100°F in some places, rain has brought some relief.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Summer Heat
Since February, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing scorching heat. With the onset of summer, people avoided going out during the day. The temperature crossed 100°F in many districts.
Temperatures crossed 100°F
Since the start of the hottest part of summer, rain in many districts has brought down temperatures. However, yesterday, six places in Tamil Nadu recorded temperatures above 100°F.
Very Heavy Rainfall Warning
A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-50 kmph) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather Forecast
Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies today. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36°C, and the minimum around 29°C.