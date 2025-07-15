Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Depression intensifies, heavy rainfall forecast? Check
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of South Bengal today due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Rain is expected in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata
Image Credit : social media
Continuous rain is ongoing. Even though there were a few days' break, the rain has started again. A deep depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal.
Image Credit : Meta Ai
The low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. This depression is located only 70 km away from Kolkata.
Image Credit : unsplash
It is located northeast of Kolkata. It is located east and southeast of Bardhaman.
Image Credit : Social media
This depression will intensify further in the next 24 hours, leading to rain. Storms and rain are expected throughout the day today.
Image Credit : social media
Heavy to very heavy rain is possible today. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some districts. Kolkata will also experience rain. Today, the maximum temperature in the city will be 28 degrees and the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : social media
Light to moderate rain will occur in all districts of South Bengal today. Along with that, storms and winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.
Image Credit : social media
There is a possibility of heavy rain today in the 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan. Similarly, there will be rain in all the southern districts, including Kolkata.
Image Credit : Social media
Scattered rain is expected in Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts.
Image Credit : Getty
Scattered rain with thunderstorms will continue in Kolkata on Tuesday. Rain may occur in Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. Heavy to very heavy rain will continue for two days.
Image Credit : pixal
A low-pressure area has formed in the coastal areas adjacent to the North Bay of Bengal on Sunday afternoon due to the influence of the vortex. This is causing the rain. It will rain not only in South Bengal but also in North Bengal.
