Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Tamil Nadu From February 18, Authorities Advise Caution
Tamil Nadu Rain: A system is expected to strengthen around the 18th in the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.
Important update on rain
For the past few days, Tamil Nadu has seen dry weather with heavy fog at night and scorching sun during the day. The Chennai Met has now issued a key update on upcoming rain.
Low-pressure area
A low-pressure area over the equatorial Indian Ocean is moving west-northwest. It is expected to strengthen over the southwest Bay of Bengal around the 18th.
Chance of light to moderate rain
From today until the 19th, dry weather may prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Feb 20, light to moderate rain is likely in coastal and southern Tamil Nadu.
Weather forecast for Feb 21, 22
On Feb 21, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu. On Feb 22, similar rainfall is expected in southern and northern parts of the state.
Warning about foggy conditions
Light fog is expected in the early morning hours in a few places in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow and the day after.
Chennai and suburban weather status
Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow. Light fog may occur in some areas. Max temp will be around 31-32°C and min temp around 21-22°C.
Warning for fishermen
TN Coast: From Feb 19-21, squally winds (35-55 kmph) are likely over Gulf of Mannar & Kanyakumari. Bay of Bengal: Similar winds today. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
