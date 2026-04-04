2 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Heatstroke warning

The advisory says you should drink water often, even if you don't feel thirsty. Tender coconut water, nannari sherbet, buttermilk, and fruit juices will help cool your body. It's best to avoid spicy and oily foods and instead eat water-rich vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, and snake gourd. Wear loose cotton clothes, not tight ones. Always use an umbrella or a cap when you go out. Try to avoid working in direct sunlight between 12 PM and 4 PM to prevent heatstroke.