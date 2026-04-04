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Chennai Weather Update: Not just Coimbatore, heavy rains to lash these three districts of Tamil Nadu
The weather department has predicted heavy rain for isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Theni districts. Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today.
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Scorching heat in Tamil Nadu
Usually, 'Agni Natchathiram' or the peak summer period starts in May. But this year, due to global warming and changes in atmospheric circulation, districts like Vellore and Karur are already hitting century-mark temperatures in April itself. The heat is especially bad in the interior districts, forcing people to stay indoors during the day. The health department has also issued several advisories.
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Heatstroke warning
The advisory says you should drink water often, even if you don't feel thirsty. Tender coconut water, nannari sherbet, buttermilk, and fruit juices will help cool your body. It's best to avoid spicy and oily foods and instead eat water-rich vegetables like cucumber, watermelon, and snake gourd. Wear loose cotton clothes, not tight ones. Always use an umbrella or a cap when you go out. Try to avoid working in direct sunlight between 12 PM and 4 PM to prevent heatstroke.
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Heavy rain warning for Coimbatore
A trough is running from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu through interior Karnataka at an altitude of about 0.9 km. Because of this system, the weather department has issued a heavy rain warning for Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Theni. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.
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Rain with thunderstorm warning
Tomorrow, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The hilly areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, and Theni districts could see heavy showers. On April 6th, a few places in south Tamil Nadu might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see light rain. The weather office has also predicted heavy rain for some places in Virudhunagar, Madurai, and Sivaganga districts.
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Temperature forecast
The forecast says that from today until April 7, the maximum temperature in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could gradually increase by 2-3° Celsius. However, there is little chance of any significant change in the maximum temperature in south Tamil Nadu.
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Chennai weather update
For today and tomorrow, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37° Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 26-27° Celsius, according to the weather department.
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