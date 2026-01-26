- Home
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Gurgaon today, January 26? Will it be sunny or will the cold bother you? Get the full details of the IMD-based Gurgaon weather forecast
Gurgaon Weather
On Republic Day, Jan 26, Gurgaon's weather is expected to be pleasant. The first half of Jan was very cold, but now the weather has changed. Clear skies and sunshine are likely.
Temperature
On Jan 26, Gurgaon's min temp will be around 14°C and max 26°C. Mornings and nights will be chilly, but the day will feel pleasant. Dry weather with 10 km/h winds.
Light Fog
Light fog is possible on Republic Day morning in Gurgaon, but it won't be dense. Visibility should be normal, not affecting events. Pollution may be moderate, so be cautious.
Cold In Gurgaon
In late Jan 2026, the cold is easing in Gurgaon. The max temp hit 22-25°C from Jan 15-20. Jan 26 is expected to be clear and dry with no rain, as the western disturbance has passed.
Republic Day Events
For Republic Day events, it's best to wear light warm clothes. Be careful of morning fog while traveling. A mask for pollution is a good idea. The weather will be great for celebrations.
