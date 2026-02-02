- Home
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Updat: Alert for dense fog, thunderstorms, and rain in Gurgaon-NCR on Feb 2.
Gurgaon Weather
The morning of Feb 2 in Gurgaon and nearby NCR areas will start with dense fog. Road visibility will be low, causing issues for commuters and drivers. Skies will be cloudy with a chance of light rain and thunderstorms in many places.
Weather Alert
According to the weather department, a western disturbance will keep the weather unstable from Jan 31 to Feb 3. Winds may blow at 30-50 km/h on Feb 2. The rain and strong winds will increase the cold, causing problems in open areas.
Temperature
On this day, Gurgaon's max temperature could be around 19-21°C and the minimum 11-13°C. Humidity is expected to be about 75%, making it feel colder. The chill might intensify at night.
Rain
Roads will be slippery due to rain, possibly causing traffic jams. The AQI is currently moderate to poor, but rain might bring some relief from pollution. The elderly, children, and respiratory patients are advised to be cautious.
Alert Issued
Light or scattered rain may also occur on Feb 3, with sunshine and clear weather expected from Feb 4-5. Similar weather will persist in other Haryana districts. Carry an umbrella or raincoat and use your headlights in the fog.
