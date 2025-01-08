Great News! Andhra Pradesh govt to revise retirement age and announce DA hike for state employees

Potential DA hike and retirement age increase for government employees. Central government employees' DA may reach 56%, and state government employees' retirement age may increase from 60 to 62.

Good news for government employees at the start of the year. They are in the news for everything from salary to DA hike.

Central government employees are already getting more DA. Currently, they are getting DA at the rate of 53 percent.

Similarly, DA will be announced again at the end of February. It is heard that their DA will increase by another 3 percent to 56 percent.

State government employees are not far behind. News of DA hike for government employees of various states has come to the fore. DA has already been increased in some states, and some will soon get increased salaries.

Now, not only DA, but the retirement age of state government employees will also increase. The retirement age will be 62 from 60.

Such assurance has recently been given by APNGO State President Shiv Reddy and General Secretary Vidyasagar.

It has been informed that this proposal has gone to the Chief Minister. Assurance has been given that good news will be received soon.

The retirement age of Andhra Pradesh state government employees is going to increase from 60 to 62 soon. Along with that, they will get DA.

It is being heard that the Chief Minister will also look into the pending DA, appointment of the PRC commission, and the introduction of the old pension scheme.

All in all, great news at the start of the year. The retirement age of state government employees is going to increase by 2 years at once.

