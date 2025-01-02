GOOD NEWS: Pongal Bonus for Govt Employees in Tamil Nadu; read details

Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs. 163.81 crore for Pongal bonus and gifts to government employees, teachers, and pensioners. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the announcement.

Government employees

Pongal festival is celebrated on January 14 (Thai Pongal), January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day), and January 16 (Uzhavar Thirunal). CM Stalin has announced the Pongal bonus for government employees.

Government employee

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs. 163.81 crore for Pongal bonus and gifts to government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners. * 'C' and 'D' Group employees and teachers will receive a maximum bonus of Rs. 3,000.

* Consolidated pay, special time-based wage employees, and full-time/part-time employees who have worked for at least 240 days in 2023-24 will receive a special bonus of Rs. 1,000. 

Government employee

* 'C' and 'PD' group pensioners, family pensioners, former village officers, village assistants, and all categories of individual pensioners will receive a Pongal gift of Rs. 500.

