GOOD NEWS: Kolkata Metro extends service for New Year's Eve; know timings

Extra metro trains will run on the Blue Line for New Year's Eve. Three special metros will depart from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash. Metro services on all other lines will remain normal.

Tomorrow is the turn to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year. Many gather at Park Street on this day.

Everyone has various plans for the last day of the year. And so that no one has any problems on this day, the metro authorities took an important decision.

This New Year's Eve, three additional metros will run on the Blue Line. Three metros will depart from Dakshineswar station to Kavi Subhash.

And the other three metros will leave from Kavi Subhash. Going to Dakshineswar. The rest of the metro schedule remains unchanged.

The first of the three additional metros will depart from Dakshineswar station at 9:48 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 9:55 PM.

The second special metro service will be available departing from Dakshineswar station at 10:03 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 10:10 PM.

The third special metro service will be available departing from Dakshineswar station at 10:18 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 10:25 PM.

The special night metro will depart from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations at 10:40 PM as on other days.

Metro service will be normal on Green Line 1, Green Line, Purple Line and Orange Line on New Year's Eve.

The metro authorities have taken this decision keeping in mind the New Year's Eve rush. It has been informed that way.

