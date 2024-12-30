GOOD NEWS: Kolkata Metro extends service for New Year's Eve; know timings

Extra metro trains will run on the Blue Line for New Year's Eve. Three special metros will depart from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash. Metro services on all other lines will remain normal.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Tomorrow is the turn to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year. Many gather at Park Street on this day.

article_image2

Everyone has various plans for the last day of the year. And so that no one has any problems on this day, the metro authorities took an important decision.

article_image3

This New Year's Eve, three additional metros will run on the Blue Line. Three metros will depart from Dakshineswar station to Kavi Subhash.

article_image4

And the other three metros will leave from Kavi Subhash. Going to Dakshineswar. The rest of the metro schedule remains unchanged.

article_image5

The first of the three additional metros will depart from Dakshineswar station at 9:48 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 9:55 PM.

article_image6

The second special metro service will be available departing from Dakshineswar station at 10:03 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 10:10 PM.

article_image7

The third special metro service will be available departing from Dakshineswar station at 10:18 PM. It will depart from Kavi Subhash at 10:25 PM.

article_image8

The special night metro will depart from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations at 10:40 PM as on other days.

article_image9

Metro service will be normal on Green Line 1, Green Line, Purple Line and Orange Line on New Year's Eve.

article_image10

The metro authorities have taken this decision keeping in mind the New Year's Eve rush. It has been informed that way.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back shk

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH) shk

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies shk

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon