Good news for employees! DA arrears for 5 months to be credited by November-end

Following the central government's lead, several states have decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA). This state has now joined the list, bringing excellent news for state government employees. Learn about the latest update.

Following the Center's path, one state after another. Last month, the central government increased the dearness allowance for central government employees. The central government has increased the dearness allowance from 50 percent to 53 percent.

On the other hand, since the Center increased the dearness allowance, one state after another has decided to increase the dearness allowance by following the same path. This state government has now added its name to that list.

Like the Centre, state government employees are now going to get dearness allowance at the rate of 53 percent. Along with this, teachers and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools will also get DA at the same rate from now on.

The government has informed that this increased DA will be effective from July 1. That is, government employees are also getting arrears.

The state finance department recently issued a notification stating that state government employees will also receive the outstanding dearness allowance for the months of July, August, September, and October along with their November salary.

It has also been informed that this increase in DA will cost the government an additional 9 to 10 crore rupees per month from the government treasury.

While the Center as well as one state after another is increasing the DA of its government employees, the state government employees of West Bengal are still getting DA at the rate of 14% under the Sixth Pay Commission.

They have been agitating for a long time demanding dearness allowance at the central rate. But there has been no solution. That fight is also stuck in the legal way.

Incidentally, the DA case of Bengal government employees has passed the High Court and is currently going on in the Supreme Court. But the hearing is repeatedly postponed in the apex court.

After this, the hearing of this DA case is at the beginning of next year. Before that, everyone is watching whether the state government walks the path of increasing DA. However, the Bengal government employees are hopeful about the Goa government's decision.

