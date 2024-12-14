GOOD NEWS! Bonus DA hike as govt employees may get EXTRA Rs 12,600 in December

Government employees are rejoicing as the government fulfills its promise with an 8% DA hike. More good news awaits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

Central government employees currently receive DA at a rate of 50%. This DA has been effective from January 1, 2024. But that's not all, central government employees will now get more money.

article_image2

It is learned that government employees will get Rs 12,600 at once. Surprising as it may sound, it is true. Now you must be thinking why government employees will get this money again?

article_image3

Those who are government employees know that if DA increases, then there is some change in the rules of house rent allowance i.e. HRA.

This time too, it was no exception. Since DA is getting 50%, central government employees are expecting house rent allowance to increase this time as well.

article_image4

DOPT has already published the list of allowances. It will be revised after the DA hike this month. There are also strong questions about how much HRA will increase.

article_image5

If an employee's basic salary is Rs 35,000, then the HRA received according to the city division will be something like this.

1) 27% of Rs 35,000 i.e. Rs 9,450 for X category cities.

2) 18% of Rs 35,000 i.e. Rs 6,300 for Y category cities.

3) Rs 3150 for Z category cities i.e. 9% of Rs 35,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day vkp

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh gcw

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh

Shocking 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US snt

SHOCKING! 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US

BIZARRE In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident snt

BIZARRE! In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident

Viral video Karnataka student flute cover of Ed Sheeran Perfect song is magical watch netizens react gcw

Viral video: Karnataka student’s flute cover of Ed Sheeran’s 'Perfect' song is magical (WATCH)

Recent Stories

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day vkp

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh gcw

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh

Shocking 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US snt

SHOCKING! 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US

BIZARRE In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident snt

BIZARRE! In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident

Viral video Karnataka student flute cover of Ed Sheeran Perfect song is magical watch netizens react gcw

Viral video: Karnataka student’s flute cover of Ed Sheeran’s 'Perfect' song is magical (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon