GOOD NEWS! Bonus DA hike as govt employees may get EXTRA Rs 12,600 in December

Government employees are rejoicing as the government fulfills its promise with an 8% DA hike. More good news awaits.

Central government employees currently receive DA at a rate of 50%. This DA has been effective from January 1, 2024. But that's not all, central government employees will now get more money.

It is learned that government employees will get Rs 12,600 at once. Surprising as it may sound, it is true. Now you must be thinking why government employees will get this money again?

Those who are government employees know that if DA increases, then there is some change in the rules of house rent allowance i.e. HRA. This time too, it was no exception. Since DA is getting 50%, central government employees are expecting house rent allowance to increase this time as well.

DOPT has already published the list of allowances. It will be revised after the DA hike this month. There are also strong questions about how much HRA will increase.

If an employee's basic salary is Rs 35,000, then the HRA received according to the city division will be something like this. 1) 27% of Rs 35,000 i.e. Rs 9,450 for X category cities. 2) 18% of Rs 35,000 i.e. Rs 6,300 for Y category cities. 3) Rs 3150 for Z category cities i.e. 9% of Rs 35,000.

