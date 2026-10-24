The NHRC has launched an investigation into the Punjab government's use of potentially unsafe and non-compliant sleeper buses for its elderly pilgrimage scheme, citing major risks including blocked emergency exits and fire safety deficiencies.

NHRC Investigates Bus Safety Concerns in Punjab

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of allegations that unsafe and potentially non-compliant AC sleeper buses are being used under the Punjab government’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, which facilitates pilgrimage for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged people. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had received a complaint alleging that the buses did not meet the required safety standards, with concerns over unauthorised structural modifications, partitions between the driver’s cabin and passenger compartment, obstruction of emergency exits and windows, and deficiencies in essential fire detection, suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements.

"The buses being used don't meet the required safety standards. The complainant told us that there are partitions between the driver's cabin and the passenger area. Basically, they've set up partitions right in the middle of the passenger section. We were also told that the buses have been extended past the chassis, which is creating dangerous conditions," Kanoongo said.

Commission Highlights Risks to Senior Citizens

Kanoongo said the commission had previously taken action in cases involving fires in moving sleeper buses and coaches that resulted in passenger deaths, and had issued instructions to state governments against using such buses. “The serious thing here, though, is that the state government itself has allegedly hired buses that don’t meet safety standards. This is especially risky when they’re transporting elderly passengers. If there’s an emergency or something goes wrong, these passengers often aren’t even able to get themselves out,” he said.

He added that the complaint had raised concerns about partitions installed in the passenger area and other modifications that could create dangerous conditions. “If passengers are to get through these dangerous conditions safely, the government’s responsibility doubles. It’s highly irresponsible to transport people in buses without meeting the required standards,” Kanoongo said.

Legal Action and Inspection Mandate

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary. "Highly irresponsible to transport people in buses without meeting the required standards. We've issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary, asking them to personally monitor the situation, inspect all the buses, and submit a report to us within 7 days," he added.

The complaint also raised concerns over the obstruction of emergency exits and windows, as well as alleged deficiencies in fire detection, fire suppression and emergency evacuation arrangements. According to a press release, the NHRC Bench presided over by Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, and the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.