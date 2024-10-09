From wrestler to politician: A look into Vinesh Phogat's journey

Vinesh Phogat, a champion wrestler, has transitioned into the political arena. After a controversial disqualification from the Paris Olympics, she joined the Congress party and secured a victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. This article explores her journey, educational background, and impressive financial success.

Champion player and former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has shown her power in sports. Now she is ready to make her mark in politics as well. Vinesh Phogat, who reached the finals with a brilliant performance in the Paris Olympics, was disqualified before the final match due to being overweight. After coming from there, she entered politics. She stood as a Congress candidate in Julana Assembly constituency in Haryana and won.

The BJP created a new history by winning a hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly elections. Vinesh Phogat's victory amidst the strong BJP wave indicates a significant victory in her political journey. It reflects her determination after facing challenges such as a disappointing Olympic disqualification and leading protests against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Her comments that truth has prevailed are going viral. Her amazing journey from a small village in Haryana to the national and international level is a testament to her dedication and hard work. As an athlete, she has hoisted the Indian flag many times on many platforms. Now her entry into politics has created similar waves. Vinesh Phogat, who was elected as an MLA, now wants to show her strength in politics as well.

Born on August 25, 1994 in Charki Dadri, Haryana, Vinesh Phogat comes from a wrestling family. Her father, Rajpal Phogat, and her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat are all accomplished wrestlers. Vinesh Phogat followed in their footsteps. She became one of India's most famous female wrestlers. Despite facing many challenges, including injuries, she fought with determination and became a champion on national and international platforms on her own. Vinesh Phogat's educational background is wrestling, which laid the foundation for all her future successes. She studied at KMC Senior Secondary School in Jhoj Kalan, Haryana before going on to pursue a degree in Physical Education from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. Along with wrestling training, she also excelled in her studies.

What are Vinesh Phogat's sources of income? How much does she earn?

According to various media reports, Vinesh Phogat has multiple sources of income. Her current net worth is estimated at ₹36.5 crores. Looking at the ways in which she earns income, there is also a salary from the government. In this regard, the government has given Vinesh Phogat a special status. She receives a salary of ₹6 lakhs per year from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. That means ₹50,000 per month. Such support underscores her contribution to Indian wrestling. Vinesh Phogat also earns huge income from marketing and various brands Vinesh Phogat is an Olympic champion. She reached the finals with a brilliant game in the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she was disqualified due to a few grams of excess weight. Her brand value increased further. After the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is getting between ₹75 lakhs to ₹1 crore per deal for each brand promotion and advertisement. Along with her wrestling victories, Vinesh is also earning money from endorsements and public shows. While Vinesh Phogat's initial net worth was around ₹5 crores, it has reached ₹36.5 crores after the Olympics. It reflects not only her stature and respect as an athlete but also her transition into the challenging world of politics.

Vinesh Phogat's Luxury Life - Huge Assets

Vinesh Phogat is earning huge amounts along with many awards for her outstanding performances in sports. Financial success led her to a luxurious life and luxurious assets. Vinesh Phogat has a beautifully designed house worth around ₹2 crores in Kharkhoda, Haryana. She also has luxury cars. Her collection of luxury vehicles includes a Mercedes GLE worth ₹1.8 crores, a Toyota Fortuner for ₹35 lakhs and a Toyota Innova for ₹28 lakhs. Along with this, Vinesh also owns other luxury cars like Hyundai Creta and Volvo XC60. This significantly underscores the sophistication in her taste. Vinesh also has jewelery worth around ₹2.25 lakhs. Vinesh Phogat has movable assets worth Rs 1.10 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 1.85 crore. Whereas, her husband has total movable and immovable assets worth Rs 57.35 lakh. On December 31, 2019, Vinesh Phogat bought a property worth Rs 1 crore 85 lakhs, whose market value is now Rs 2 crore.

