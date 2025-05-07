From Sindoor to Balakot: 5 Indian military strikes that redefined retaliation
5 Major Indian Military Operations: Operation Sindoor reaffirms that this is a new India. Attacks will be met with swift and precise responses. In recent years, India has conducted 5 operations demonstrating its capabilities.
| Published : May 07 2025, 11:56 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Asianet News
1. Operation Sindoor (2025)
Operation Sindoor was a direct strike at the enemy's core. The Indian Army simultaneously destroyed 9 Jaish and Lashkar locations in Pakistan and PoK. The Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan and PoK after midnight, eliminating over 100 terrorists across 9 locations in 7 cities. This retaliatory action occurred 15 days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and is dedicated to the women whose husbands were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.
Image Credit : stockphoto
2. Balakot Air Strike (2019)
The Balakot Airstrike was a resounding blow to Pakistan. 12 days after the Pulwama attack, India destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Balakot, right under the nose of the PAF (Pakistan Air Force). Mirage 2000 jets made it clear what the price of provocation would be.
Image Credit : stockphoto
3. Surgical Strike (2016)
In 2016, India crossed the Pakistani border for the first time to retaliate against the Uri attack. The Indian Army crossed the LoC and eliminated terrorist hideouts. This wasn't a code name, but an open declaration that India would no longer remain silent.
Image Credit : Facebook
4. Operation Vijay (1999)
Operation Vijay remains etched in everyone's memory. The Indian Army decisively repelled Pakistan's intrusion into the Kargil hills in 1999. India launched Operation Vijay in response, reclaiming all occupied territories after nearly two months of fighting. This operation became an example of the Indian Army's valor and strategy.
Image Credit : Facebook
5. Operation Meghdoot (1984)
India took the first step and captured Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. This operation was an icon of India's strategy and courage, which continues to this day. Operation Meghdoot was a military operation launched on April 13, 1984, to gain control of the Siachen Glacier. It was the first assault on the world's highest battlefield, with the Indian Army capturing the glacier's peaks and demonstrating its strength to Pakistan.
