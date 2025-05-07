Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' conducting missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. PM Modi vowed to avenge the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India conducted missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday in a huge counterterrorism effort. The Indian military initiated 'Operation Sindoor' to conduct attacks against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept a careful eye on the situation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, which started simmering after the deadly Pahalgam attack, have intensified further following Wednesday's strikes. However, Indians, especially the families of the victims who lost their lives in April 22 attack, have thanked the government and PM Modi for ensuring justice was served.

What did PM Modi say after the Pahalgam incident?

A video of PM Modi giving a speech in Bihar has resurfaced and gone popular amid the current crisis. This was the prime minister's first public statement following the terror incident in Pahalgam. He had promised to exact revenge for the murderous assault that killed 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists.

Prime Minister Modi stated in his speech that India will not stand by while terrorists killed innocent people. He adamantly declared that the nation will "break the back of terrorism" and destroy every remaining bastion of terrorist authority.

"I want to say this in the clearest words possible; those terrorists who carried out this attack, and those who conspired it, will face a punishment far beyond their imagination. The time has come to wipe out even the last traces of land held by terrorists. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of terrorism," PM Modi said.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, the code name used by India to strike nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in response to the heinous Pahalgam terror assault, conveyed a message that was both heroically symbolic and emotionally impactful.

Under "Operation Sindoor," the Indian Armed Forces targeted specific terror bases in Pakistan and the PoK, which were allegedly used to plan terrorist strikes against India. In addition to being a poignant allusion to the Pahalgam tragedy on April 22, in which terrorists targeted and killed men—some of whom were just married—based on their religious beliefs, sindoor, or vermillion, usually denotes the marital status of Hindu women.