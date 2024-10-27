Four new Vande Bharat Express trains to commence from Pune

Four new Vande Bharat Express trains will soon commence operations from Pune, connecting Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. These trains will significantly reduce travel time.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Four Vande Bharat Express trains will operate from Pune, Maharashtra, connecting major cities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. These four trains will be beneficial for inter-state travelers. Currently, two Vande Bharat Express trains run between Pune and Kolhapur and Hubballi and Mumbai via Solapur and Pune.

article_image2

4 New Vande Bharat Express Routes

1. Pune to Shegaon Vande Bharat Express
2. Pune to Vadodara Vande Bharat Express
3. Pune to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
4. Pune to Belagavi Vande Bharat Express

article_image3

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train runs three days a week on the Pune-Kolhapur route. The train runs on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The AC chair car ticket price is Rs 560, and the Executive AC Chair Car ticket price is Rs 1,135.

article_image4

The specialty of Vande Bharat Express trains is that they cover long distances in less time. Vande Bharat trains have gained popularity due to time savings, train design, and the food served.

article_image5

It is reported that Vande Bharat Express will start operations from Pune to various destinations like Shegaon (Maharashtra), Secunderabad, Vadodara, and Belagavi. The exact date of commencement is not yet available. The Vande Bharat Express takes only 8 hours and 30 minutes to cover the distance between Pune and Hubballi. Regular express trains take 12-13 hours to cover this distance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH) shk

Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav anr

Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon