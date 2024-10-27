Four new Vande Bharat Express trains to commence from Pune

Four new Vande Bharat Express trains will soon commence operations from Pune, connecting Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. These trains will significantly reduce travel time.

4 New Vande Bharat Express Routes

1. Pune to Shegaon Vande Bharat Express

2. Pune to Vadodara Vande Bharat Express

3. Pune to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

4. Pune to Belagavi Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train runs three days a week on the Pune-Kolhapur route. The train runs on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The AC chair car ticket price is Rs 560, and the Executive AC Chair Car ticket price is Rs 1,135.

The specialty of Vande Bharat Express trains is that they cover long distances in less time. Vande Bharat trains have gained popularity due to time savings, train design, and the food served.

It is reported that Vande Bharat Express will start operations from Pune to various destinations like Shegaon (Maharashtra), Secunderabad, Vadodara, and Belagavi. The exact date of commencement is not yet available. The Vande Bharat Express takes only 8 hours and 30 minutes to cover the distance between Pune and Hubballi. Regular express trains take 12-13 hours to cover this distance.

