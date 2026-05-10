Kharat Case: Political Storm Erupts as 4 Ministers Named in Major Scandal
The famous Kharat case from Nashik has caused a huge stir after the names of four ministers allegedly surfaced. Congress leader Nana Patole is now demanding that these ministers be sacked from the cabinet.
Kharat Case: Political Storm Erupts as 4 Ministers Named in Major Scandal
Maharashtra politics is buzzing once again. The infamous Kharat case has taken a new turn with the alleged involvement of four ministers, making it the talk of the town.
The ministers should be removed from the cabinet
Congress leader Nana Patole has demanded that these ministers must be removed from the cabinet. He stated that he would provide information about them and push for their dismissal.
What did Nana Patole say?
Nana Patole launched a sharp attack on the ruling party. He said, "We have raised this issue in the Assembly before. Information is being extracted from Kharat, but we fear he might be killed just like Akshay Shinde. Four ministers are involved in this, and the truth will be out soon."
Claim raised over letter submission to CM
Nana Patole announced that he will be writing a letter to the Chief Minister. "Our main demand is the removal of all four ministers from the cabinet," he added.
“What exactly is the Kharat case?
The Ashok Kharat case, involving a fake godman from Nashik, has become a major talking point across Maharashtra. Kharat is accused of duping several businessmen.
The name of Rupali Chakankar was in the news
It was earlier revealed that the sister of former Women's Commission head, Rupali Chakankar, had close ties with Kharat. Now, the case has escalated with the names of four ministers coming to light.
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