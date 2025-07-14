East-West metro expansion: PM Modi likely to launch Howrah–Esplanade route this week
Will the East-West Metro logjam finally clear on Friday? Metro officials are hopeful that the Bowbazar section will become operational, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Passengers share the same anticipation.
East-West Metro
Bowbazar Metro Station
Discussions about this possibility have started in several quarters
Although not on the announced schedule, there is a possibility that the metro from Esplanade to Sealdah will be inaugurated during his visit to the state, according to a source. He may inaugurate the Kolkata Metro's Bowbazar area metro on July 18, Friday.
Metro Rail
Tests have been conducted on the Esplanade to Sealdah metro rail
Distance from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five
Cover long distances in short time
Commuters will benefit when the metro starts running from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five as they will be able to cover long distances in a short time. Once the metro starts running from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five, it will take only 20 minutes to go from Howrah Station to Sealdah. It will take 35-40 minutes or less to go from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five.
Fare from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five
According to the East-West Metro list, the fare from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five is Rs 30. It is reported that you will have to pay Rs 30 to travel 16.5 kilometers. In other words, a long distance can be traveled in less time at a low cost.