Delhi recorded its second cold day as daytime temperatures fell sharply, with Palam and Lodhi Road most affected. Dense fog is likely, while air quality remains poor. Himachal continues to face a long dry spell, with no rain or snowfall expected.
A biting chill grips the national capital
A sharp winter chill tightened its hold on Delhi on Wednesday as the city experienced its second straight cold day of the season. Daytime temperatures dropped well below normal levels, leaving residents shivering through cold winds, grey skies and poor air quality.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.
Cold day conditions were officially recorded at Palam and Lodhi Road, where daytime temperatures dipped sharply.
What counts as a cold day
The IMD defines a cold day as one when the maximum temperature falls between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. On Wednesday, both Palam and Lodhi Road met this criterion due to a sharp fall in daytime warmth.
Tuesday had already marked Delhi’s first cold day of the year, when the maximum temperature dropped further to 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees below normal.
Which parts of Delhi were coldest
Data from different weather stations showed wide variation across the city. Palam was the coldest area, recording a maximum of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 16.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees below normal. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 16.7 degrees.
The Ridge and Ayanagar both recorded 15.9 degrees Celsius.
Despite the cold conditions, most stations showed a slight rise in temperatures compared to the previous day.
Minimum temperatures stay near normal
Morning temperatures across Delhi remained close to seasonal levels:
- Safdarjung: 8.6°C
- Palam: 7.1°C
- Lodhi Road: 7.7°C
- The Ridge: 7.5°C
- Ayanagar: 8.0°C
While nights were cold, the IMD said extreme cold wave conditions were not yet present.
Dense fog alert issued for Thursday
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog during the early morning hours on Thursday. Visibility may drop sharply, affecting road and rail movement.
The IMD expects temperatures on Thursday to remain around 16 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 8 degrees Celsius (minimum). It also said there is a low chance of cold day conditions continuing.
Air quality improves slightly but remains poor
Delhi’s air quality showed a small improvement, but pollution levels remained unhealthy.
- 24-hour average AQI: 289 (Poor category)
- Tuesday’s AQI: 310 (Very poor category)
Out of monitoring stations:
- 19 were in ‘very poor’
- 18 were in ‘poor’
- 1 was in ‘moderate’
- Nehru Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 346.
What is causing Delhi’s pollution
According to the Decision Support System, the main contributors to pollution were:
- Transport: 16.3%
- Industries (Delhi and nearby): 13.3%
- Residential sources: 4.5%
- Construction dust: 2.1%
- Waste burning: 1.5%
- Road dust: 1.1%
Among NCR districts:
- Ghaziabad: 15%
- Sonipat: 11.1%
- Rohtak: 3.8%
- Panipat: 2.3%
- Jind: 1.7%
The Air Quality Early Warning System said Delhi’s air will likely remain very poor on January 8 and 9, before improving slightly on January 10.
Himachal Pradesh remains dry, no snow in sight
While Delhi battles cold and pollution, Himachal Pradesh continues to face an unusually long dry spell. The IMD said there will be no rain or snowfall for at least five more days. December last year was among the six driest Decembers in 125 years, and the dry conditions have continued into January.
Tourists enjoy sunshine but miss snowfall
Clear skies and pleasant sunshine have attracted tourists, but many are disappointed by the lack of snow.
A tourist from Delhi, Deepak Nagar, told ANI that snowfall seems unlikely at present. While he enjoys the sunshine, he said snowfall would have made the trip special.
Farmers and orchardists raise concerns
Local residents, farmers and apple growers are worried. The lack of rain and snow may affect:
- Wheat and pea sowing
- Apple chilling hours
- Water availability
- Future food prices
Residents said that even frost, which is usually common in winter, is missing this year.
IMD explains Himachal weather pattern
IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the weather has stayed clear across Himachal for weeks. Dense fog was reported in parts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur, with visibility dropping to 100 metres in some areas.
Sub-zero temperatures recorded
Several places in Himachal recorded freezing temperatures:
- Tabo (Lahaul-Spiti): –9.4°C
- Manali: –1.5°C
- Solan: –1.1°C
- Shimla: 1.5°C
Despite this, overall temperatures remain near normal. The IMD said the weather will stay clear till January 12, with fog alerts in low-lying districts and possible cold wave conditions in Kangra and Chamba.
Only light snowfall has been recorded in very high areas so far.
While Delhi struggles with cold days, fog and pollution, Himachal waits anxiously for snow. Weather experts warn that prolonged dryness could affect crops and water supplies, even as winter continues to unfold unevenly across north India.
(With inputs from agencies)
