A sharp winter chill tightened its hold on Delhi on Wednesday as the city experienced its second straight cold day of the season. Daytime temperatures dropped well below normal levels, leaving residents shivering through cold winds, grey skies and poor air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.

Cold day conditions were officially recorded at Palam and Lodhi Road, where daytime temperatures dipped sharply.

What counts as a cold day

The IMD defines a cold day as one when the maximum temperature falls between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal. On Wednesday, both Palam and Lodhi Road met this criterion due to a sharp fall in daytime warmth.

Tuesday had already marked Delhi’s first cold day of the year, when the maximum temperature dropped further to 15.7 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees below normal.

Which parts of Delhi were coldest

Data from different weather stations showed wide variation across the city. Palam was the coldest area, recording a maximum of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 16.3 degrees, 4.7 degrees below normal. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 16.7 degrees.

The Ridge and Ayanagar both recorded 15.9 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold conditions, most stations showed a slight rise in temperatures compared to the previous day.

Minimum temperatures stay near normal

Morning temperatures across Delhi remained close to seasonal levels:

Safdarjung: 8.6°C

Palam: 7.1°C

Lodhi Road: 7.7°C

The Ridge: 7.5°C

Ayanagar: 8.0°C

While nights were cold, the IMD said extreme cold wave conditions were not yet present.