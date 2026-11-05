Recalling the terrifying moments, local resident Mohd Nayeem said the incident happened at around 9 am or 9.30 am. Residents were asleep when a sudden crashing sound forced them out of their homes.

"We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing," Nayeem said.

He said residents realised that the neighbouring building, which was under construction, had come crashing down.

#WATCH | Delhi: An eye-witness Mohd Nayeem says, "This happened around 9:00 or 9:30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door. Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured laborers said there were about three or four people there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months..." — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026

The eyewitness described how several concrete sections of the structure collapsed together. According to him, three or four lintels had already been cast at the site before they gave way.