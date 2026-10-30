DA Hike: State govt employees might get 3% DA hike and Diwali bonus soon
Lakhs of state government employees and pensioners might get big good news before Diwali. After the Central government hiked DA by 3 percent for its staff, state employees now expect their government to do the same.
Indian currency notes and financial paperwork rest on an office table, representing the upcoming Dearness Allowance revision for state employees.
A senior government pensioner fills out official financial paperwork at his desk to process updated pension and relief benefits.
A precise breakdown chart displays how a 3 percent DA increase raises total monthly pay across different basic salary slabs from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.
A close-up shot of a government salary statement highlights pending arrears and monthly GPF contribution fields.
A stack of Indian Rupee notes sits alongside decorative Diwali lamps, capturing the festive financial expectations of state workers.
Rajasthan state government secretariat building stands in Jaipur as thousands of staff wait for official sanction on their allowance hike.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.