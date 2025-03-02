DA Hike update: Government employees to not only get hike but also two months arrears; Check HERE

The Eighth Pay Commission is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, the central government has not yet released any information about the exact timeline for its formation. Amidst this, the topic of DA Hike 2025 has come into the headlines

After much discussion and meetings, the Eighth Pay Commission is finally being implemented for central employees. The term of the Seventh Pay Commission ends on December 31st of this year

But many are saying that it will still take a long time for the Eighth Pay Commission to be implemented. Some quarters are also saying that the Eighth Pay Commission will start from January 2027

However, with the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission, the salary amount will increase significantly at once

Looking at the history of the Central Government Pay Commission in India, the Fifth Pay Commission was approved in April 1994, but it was officially implemented in June of that year

Similarly, the Sixth Pay Commission was announced in June 2006, but it was implemented in October of that year. That is, with a gap of only 2 months

Meanwhile, the Seventh Pay Commission was announced on September 25, 2013, but it was officially announced five months later, on February 28, 2014

Not only will the salary increase, but the DA of central employees will also increase significantly. Experts say that since the DA of central employees is currently 53 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission, that salary amount may increase by another 3 percent to 56 percent under the Eighth Pay Commission

If an employee currently receives a DA allowance of ₹15,000 per month, it will increase to ₹15,450. That is, they will get ₹450 more per month

If the DA increase is announced this month, the money may come with the salary of March or April. That is, there may be a big gift before Holi

