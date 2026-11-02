The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Cyclone Murasu moved west-northwest at 22 kmph over the past six hours. The storm was centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.1°N and longitude 81.4°E at 8:30 AM on November 2.

The system lay about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore, 180 km northeast of Chennai, 180 km east-southeast of Kavali, 210 km southeast of Ongole, and 240 km south of Machilipatnam.

Cyclone Murasu will keep moving northwest and cross the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Narsapur, just south of Ongole. The severe cyclonic storm will make landfall between 11:30 PM on November 2 and 4:00 AM on November 3. The storm will pack heavy winds reaching 100 to 110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph during landfall.