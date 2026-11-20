The storm moved north-northwest at 26 kmph for the last 6 hours. It crossed the coast between 7:30 and 8:30 AM with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

At 8:30 AM on Thursday, it was over the southern coastal Odisha and adjoining northern coastal Andhra Pradesh. The storm was 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).