A massive tragedy hit the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Maha Saptami Saturday. A stampede killed 19 people and injured many others. Kolkata has seen huge festival crowds before. The city has even celebrated Eid and Durga Puja together. But Kolkata never witnessed such a massive disaster. People are now questioning the reasons behind this tragedy. Here is a quick look at 10 possible reasons that led to the deadly stampede at Chorbagan.