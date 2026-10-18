A stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata resulted in 19 deaths. CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced an SIT probe and compensation. Several organisers have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

The bodies of those who lost their lives in the Durga Puja pandal stampede incident in Kolkata were handed over to their family members on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured. Among the victims was a 27-year-old nurse whose mortal remains were taken to her native place in Hooghly. Her relative told ANI that she went to the pandal to watch the puja. "After doing her duty, she went to watch the puja (worship/festival) with her friend," he said.

SIT Probe Announced

Following the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be constituted soon to probe the incident, adding that six people had been arrested in connection with the case. Speaking to the reporters, the CM said the Chief Secretary would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to seek permission for the formation of the team. “An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is also being formed, which will operate under the leadership of a sitting judge. The Chief Secretary will write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. If permission is granted, we will constitute the SIT as soon as possible,” he said.

Arrests and Medical Updates

About the arrests and the medical condition of those injured in the stampede, Adhikari said, “Six individuals have been arrested and are currently in police custody under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Of the 25 injured, two remain in the ICU, while the discharge process for the other 23, following medical treatment, has already begun."

He said the state government is closely monitoring the situation and responding to the aftermath of the incident. “The Governor visited the hospital, as did the Union Home Minister. I am personally monitoring the situation with the assistance of the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and others. The entire government is actively engaged. We are not celebrating the holiday, nor are we posting anything on social media. We are not making statements to the press assigning blame to others, ” CM said. Adhikari also outlined precautionary measures discussed following the incident, particularly those concerning the immersion process and public safety along riverbanks.

Investigation and Arrests

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi and CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured undergoing treatment in an Apollo hospital in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja, the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey, its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy, who was involved in the construction of a bamboo structure. The other arrested persons include Koushik Saha, who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey, who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal, who were working as private security in-charges.

Legal Action Taken

Police registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others. Fourteen people were also detained for questioning, according to the police. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, was also imposed in parts of Kolkata from October 18 to 20 to prevent possible disturbances.

Compensation and Further Investigation

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each deceased person. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) has also been initiated to establish accountability. (ANI)