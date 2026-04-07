6 6 Image Credit : Google

Rain Warning for Chennai

For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. Some parts of the city could get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36°C and the minimum will be 26-27°C. Tomorrow, the sky will again be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain in some areas. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27-28°C.