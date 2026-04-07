Chennai Weather Update: IMD Warns Heavy Rain With Thunder and Lightning Expected Soon
While Tamil Nadu is sweating it out in the summer heat, a weather system stretching from West Bengal to the Gulf of Mannar is set to bring some much-needed rain over the next few days.
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Scorching Summer Heat
Tamil Nadu has been reeling under a major heatwave recently. Places like Vellore, Karur, and Madurai saw temperatures cross 100 degrees Fahrenheit. People are staying indoors from 9 am to 4 pm to avoid the heat, and the health department is advising everyone to drink plenty of water. Amidst this, the weather department has given a rain update.
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Rain Alert with Thunder and Lightning
A trough, which is like a long area of low pressure, is running from West Bengal to the Gulf of Mannar. It's about 0.9 km above the ground and passes over Odisha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. This system will bring light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to parts of South and North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. However, the northern inland districts will likely stay dry.
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Chance of Light to Moderate Rain
On April 9, the weather department expects light to moderate rain with thunder in the Western Ghats districts, South Tamil Nadu, and North Coastal Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal will also see some showers. The rest of Tamil Nadu will remain dry. Then on April 10, a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might get light to moderate rain.
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Rain Likely in a Few Places
For April 11 and 12, the forecast predicts light to moderate rain for some areas in the Western Ghats districts. The Delta districts and Karaikal might also get light showers, while the rest of the state stays dry. On April 13, only a few places in the Western Ghats districts are expected to get some light rain. Dry weather will continue everywhere else.
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Difference in Maximum Temperature
The weather office has also said that for today and tomorrow, the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could be 2-3° Celsius higher than the normal average.
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Rain Warning for Chennai
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. Some parts of the city could get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36°C and the minimum will be 26-27°C. Tomorrow, the sky will again be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain in some areas. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27-28°C.
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