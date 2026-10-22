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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: TN Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain In THESE 3 Districts; Check
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The district administration declared a school holiday in three districts today because of heavy rainfall. Students are totally thrilled about this sudden break. Check here
District admin declares holiday
The district administration announced a school holiday in three southern districts today, October 22, 2026, keeping student safety in mind. School kids are super happy about this sudden break from classes.
Heavy rain shuts down schools
Officials declared a holiday only for schools in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts today. The continuous downpour in Tenkasi forced authorities to take this call. They made this decision because students face huge trouble with waterlogged roads and traffic jams during heavy rains.
Strict warning for parents
Authorities requested parents to keep their children indoors during this heavy rain. Parents must stop kids from going near lakes, rivers, and flooded roads. You should also check official updates because colleges and other institutes remain open today.
Attention students
Students can finish their homework and study safely from home today. You must stay indoors until the weather clears up. Remember, only schools in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli have a holiday today, October 22, 2026.
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