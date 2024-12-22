Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall owing to Northeast Monsoon; Check

Northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been above normal, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu has experienced heavy northeast monsoon rainfall this year. Due to a deep depression, most districts received heavy rainfall, especially Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Cyclone Mandous also brought very heavy rainfall to Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Thiruvannamalai districts.

Chennai and its suburbs received moderate rainfall, increasing water levels in the city's reservoirs, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal. The Chennai Meteorological Department has reported that the northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been above normal.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain

Above Normal Rainfall

From October 1st to December 21st, Tamil Nadu received 34% more rainfall than normal. The average rainfall for this period is 42 cm, but 57 cm has been recorded so far. In the last 24 hours, Sandiyur KVK Anths in Salem received 8 cm of rain, while Kodumudiyar Dam in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, and Nandiyar in Tiruchirappalli each received 7 cm

article_image3

Northeast Monsoon

Chance of Rain Today?

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next six days. "From 22.12.24 to 27.12.24, light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

article_image4

Rain in Chennai

Chennai Weather

The sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, with light rain possible in some areas. Light fog is expected in some parts of the city in the early morning. The maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 24-25°C

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH)

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts" shk

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts"

Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway gcw

Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

Recent Stories

BSNL Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices gcw

BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed NTI

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles NTI

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon