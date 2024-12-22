Chennai Weather LATEST update: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall owing to Northeast Monsoon; Check

Northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been above normal, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rainfall Tamil Nadu has experienced heavy northeast monsoon rainfall this year. Due to a deep depression, most districts received heavy rainfall, especially Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. Cyclone Mandous also brought very heavy rainfall to Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Thiruvannamalai districts. Chennai and its suburbs received moderate rainfall, increasing water levels in the city's reservoirs, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal. The Chennai Meteorological Department has reported that the northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been above normal.

Tamil Nadu Rain

Above Normal Rainfall From October 1st to December 21st, Tamil Nadu received 34% more rainfall than normal. The average rainfall for this period is 42 cm, but 57 cm has been recorded so far. In the last 24 hours, Sandiyur KVK Anths in Salem received 8 cm of rain, while Kodumudiyar Dam in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, and Nandiyar in Tiruchirappalli each received 7 cm

Northeast Monsoon

Chance of Rain Today? The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next six days. "From 22.12.24 to 27.12.24, light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

Rain in Chennai

Chennai Weather The sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, with light rain possible in some areas. Light fog is expected in some parts of the city in the early morning. The maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 24-25°C

