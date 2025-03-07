Chennai Weather forecast, March 7: City to experience scorching heat and high humidity; Check details

Chennai’s weather on March 7 will be hot and humid, with temperatures reaching 34°C, high humidity, and no rain. Expect discomfort throughout the day, particularly in the afternoon heat.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Chennai’s weather on March 7 promises a hot and humid day. The morning will begin at 27°C, with temperatures rising throughout the day. High humidity levels of 80% will make it feel muggy, and light southeast winds at 10 km/h will offer little relief. The air quality will remain poor, impacting those with respiratory issues.

By midday, the temperature will reach 34°C, but with high humidity, the temperature will be closer to 38°C. Winds will slightly increase to 15 km/h, but the afternoon heat combined with humidity will make it uncomfortable. No rain is expected, and the air quality will remain poor, so staying indoors is advisable for sensitive individuals.
 


In the evening, temperatures will cool to around 29°C, but humidity will keep the temperature at 34°C. Winds will decrease to 9 km/h, with gusts up to 20 km/h. Even though it will be slightly cooler, the combination of high humidity and poor air quality will still create an uncomfortable environment for outdoor activities. No rain is expected.
 

It will be difficult to get relief from the heat because of the high humidity levels throughout the day. Because of the low quality of the air, people with respiratory issues should restrict their time spent outside. The key to managing the conditions is to minimize direct sun exposure, wear light clothing, and drink plenty of water.

 

All things considered, March 7 will be another hot day in Chennai. The weather will stay hot and muggy with high humidity and poor air quality even if there won't be any rain. Particularly in the afternoon, residents should take measures to stay cool and prevent extended exposure to the heat and po

