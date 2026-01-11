- Home
As for Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain is likely in a few places and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas today (January 11).
Depression crossed the coast
The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed the Sri Lanka coast near Mullaitivu. It then weakened into a low-pressure area over southern Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.
Chance of rain in Tamil Nadu
Now a cyclonic circulation, it'll bring light rain today. Heavy showers are likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Nilgiris. Heavy rain in 7 districts is expected tomorrow.
Will it rain for Pongal?
Light rain might occur on Jan 14, the day before Pongal. But the weather is expected to be dry from Pongal day (Jan 15) through Jan 17, says the weather center.
What about in Chennai?
Chennai will be cloudy today and tomorrow with light rain. Temps will be around 22-25°C. The city saw unusual cold today, but it's unclear if it will last.
