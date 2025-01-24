Chennai, Tamil Weather LATEST update: North-East monsoon ends, dry weather to prevail in coastal state? Check

The Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu has reached its final stage. The Meteorological Department has announced that dry weather will prevail in the coming days

The Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu commenced in October and brought widespread rainfall. Water bodies are full, and groundwater levels have risen, mitigating water scarcity concerns. Currently, the monsoon is in its final stage, and the Meteorological Department predicts predominantly dry weather in the coming days



The Chennai Meteorological Department's report indicates a lower atmospheric circulation over the equatorial East Indian Ocean and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Consequently, dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow (24-01-2025 and 25-01-2025). Mild fog is also anticipated in the mornings.

Heavy Rain

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 26th to 28th. Following this, light to moderate rain is anticipated in a few places on January 29th and in several places on January 30th

Rain and Temperature Rise

Chennai Weather Forecast: Tomorrow (25-01-2025): Partly cloudy skies are expected with mild morning fog. The maximum temperature will be around 31-32° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 21-22° Celsius

