Chennai Meteorological Dept issues danger alert for Tamil Nadu from February 23

People in Tamil Nadu are suffering due to the increasing heat during the day. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature will rise further from the 21st.

There is fog at night and severe heat during the day in Tamil Nadu. Like the summer season, the temperature in Tamil Nadu is increasing day by day. Due to this, the public is avoiding going out during the day. People are worried that if the heat is so high in February, it will be even higher in summer. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature will rise from the 21st.

Chennai Meteorological Department

In a statement released by the Chennai Meteorological Department regarding this: Generally dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. The maximum temperature is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in one or two places. Generally light fog will be seen in the morning.

Temperature



From 21st to 23rd, generally dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The maximum temperature is likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in a few places. Similarly, the Meteorological Department has informed that generally dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 24th and 25th.

Chennai Weather Update

The sky in Chennai and suburban areas will be partly cloudy today. Light fog is generally expected in the morning. The Meteorological Department has informed that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.

