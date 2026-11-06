Shimla markets saw a festive rush on Dhanteras with residents purchasing gold, silver, and utensils. While jewellers reported strong demand due to lower prices, some utensil traders observed a quieter season compared to the previous year.

Festive Enthusiasm in Shimla

Markets in the north Indian hill town of Shimla witnessed a festive rush on Friday as people thronged shops to make purchases on the occasion of Dhanteras, considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, utensils and other household items. Jewellery showrooms, utensil shops and other commercial establishments witnessed customers making purchases throughout the day. People were seen buying precious metals and traditional items as part of the annual festivities, while shopkeepers offered a mixed assessment of the business situation. Customers said the occasion holds special significance, with many preferring to purchase gold, silver and utensils as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

"Today, there is considerable enthusiasm in the market. Almost every shop is witnessing a good rush, and people are purchasing items with great excitement according to their requirements. The weather is also pleasant, and this year people are celebrating Dhanteras with great enthusiasm," said a local buyer.

Mixed Business Response for Traders

Challenges in the Utensil Market

However, not all traders shared the optimism, with some saying that business had remained sluggish despite the festive occasion. Utensil traders said customer footfall was relatively low compared to the previous year and that the overall market had been experiencing a slowdown throughout the year. Neeraj Kumar, a utensil trader, said that although some customers had visited shops on Dhanteras, sales had not picked up as expected. He said people were purchasing traditional utensils made of steel, brass, copper and aluminium, besides pressure cookers and other household items.

"Compared to last year, there is not much rush this time. Business has been very slow, and the entire year has remained dull. Although a few customers are visiting shops today, overall sales have not been encouraging. People are purchasing utensils used for religious rituals, including steel, brass, copper and aluminium items," said a local trader.

Jewellery Sector Gains Momentum

The jewellers reported a comparatively encouraging response from customers, attributing the improvement to a decline in precious metal prices and the approaching wedding season. Traditional Himachali jewellery, in particular, was witnessing demand, with buyers showing interest in both gold and silver ornaments. Saurabh, proprietor of Savitri Jewellers, said the festive season had provided some momentum to the otherwise sluggish market. He also emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses and traditional artisans, saying purchases from local establishments help generate employment and strengthen the regional economy.

"The response from customers has been good because the wedding season is approaching and gold prices have also declined. Demand has increased, with people investing in both gold and silver. Traditional Himachali jewellery is witnessing particularly good demand, and we expect the trend to continue," said Neeraj, a jewellery store owner. He further said that jewellery was attracting more investment than bullion because customers could also use the ornaments. He appealed to consumers to support local shopkeepers, craftsmen and workers rather than exclusively opting for large corporate outlets.

Saurabh said gold was trading at around Rs 1.33 lakh, while silver was priced at approximately Rs 1.90 lakh per kilogram. He said the recent decline in prices had encouraged customers to make purchases and expressed optimism about demand during the wedding season and the five-day Diwali festivities.

Significance of the Tradition

For customers, Dhanteras remains an important occasion to make purchases despite fluctuations in precious metal prices. Many consider buying gold and silver on the day auspicious, associating the tradition with Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity. Shruti Rayzada, who was shopping in the market, said she had purchased gold and silver items as part of the traditional celebrations. She said although customers had hoped for a further decline in prices, the religious significance of the occasion prompted them to go ahead with their purchases.

"Buying gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. We consider it a blessing of Goddess Lakshmi and therefore decided to purchase something on this occasion. We had hoped prices would decline further, but since it is an important occasion, we decided to make the purchase," said Shruti Rayzada, a local customer.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations, during which people traditionally purchase precious metals, utensils and other household goods as symbols of prosperity and good fortune. (ANI)