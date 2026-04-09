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West Bengal Election 2026: Dilip Ghosh Net Worth- Inside BJP Leader's Lifestyle; Flat in Rajarhat, Land in Medinipur and More
After a gap of 10 years, Dilip Ghosh is once again fighting the assembly election from the Kharagpur seat. The former Medinipur MP and ex-state BJP president filed his nomination papers on Saturday, revealing all his assets.
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BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Declares Assets
Dilip Ghosh is contesting the assembly polls from Kharagpur after a decade, from 2016 to 2026. He submitted his nomination and affidavit at the Kharagpur sub-divisional office. The documents show his journey from being a 'lakhpati' to a 'crorepati' over the last 16 years.
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Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
An RSS man, Ghosh worked for the BJP in Andaman until 2007. He became the state president in 2016 and won the Kharagpur Sadar seat against Gyan Singh Sohanpal. In 2019, he won the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat by nearly 89,000 votes but lost the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in 2024 by about 1.37 lakh votes.
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Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
Dilip Ghosh passed his Madhyamik exams in 1980. He then pursued an ITI course, which he completed in 1982. In 1983, he passed the All India Trade Test from Tollygunge ITI.
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Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
When Ghosh first contested in 2016, his assets were ₹30.29 lakh. For the 2026 polls, he has declared ₹3.5 lakh cash, while his wife Rinku Majumdar has ₹50 lakh. He has FDs, a ₹3.31 lakh investment, and a ₹4.5 lakh MIS in the post office. His movable assets are worth ₹28,75,805, and his wife's are ₹22.98 lakh. He also owns 1.88 acres of farmland in Medinipur valued at ₹40 lakh. His wife owns a 1307 sq ft office in Rajarhat, bought in 2013.
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Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
Ghosh's ancestral home is an 800 sq ft property. In 2022, he bought a 3483 sq ft flat in Kolkata's Leather Complex, now valued at ₹1.42 crore. The combined market value of his flat and house is ₹1.85 crore. His wife Rinku also owns a 1400 sq ft flat in Rajarhat, valued at ₹70 lakh.
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Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
According to his affidavit, Dilip Ghosh's profession is 'politician' and he is a whole-timer for the BJP. His wife, Rinku, is listed as a businesswoman.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Dilip Ghosh Net Worth
Dilip Ghosh has 28 FIRs filed against him in various police stations across West Bengal. The Bidhannagar MP-MLA court is hearing eight cases against him. The charges are serious, including conspiracy to cause hurt, attempt to murder, issuing death threats, and inciting riots.
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