Sarita's family states that they had already given ₹8 lakh for land registration as demanded by the in-laws. Even after this, another demand of ₹3 lakh was made. When the family expressed inability to pay, the harassment allegedly increased. Her father says there were visible strangulation marks on Sarita's neck when her body was found. The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.