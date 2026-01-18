- Home
Newly Married Woman Found Dead at Parents' Door in Bihar
A shocking incident from Bihar's Sonpur has left the local community shaken and searching for answers. Nine months after her marriage, a young woman was found dead at the doorstep of her parental home in the middle of the night. The circumstances of how her body was brought there and who left it behind have raised painful questions for her family and for society at large.
What Happened at Midnight
According to the family, the incident took place around 12:30 AM. A black Scorpio vehicle reportedly stopped outside their house. Some people got down, placed the woman's body near the door, and fled immediately. The family had no idea about this until morning, when they stepped outside and discovered the horrifying scene. Their cries soon gathered neighbours, and the news spread rapidly across the area.
CCTV Footage Becomes Key Evidence
A CCTV camera installed outside the house captured the entire episode. The footage shows the Scorpio arriving late at night, a few individuals stepping out, leaving the body, and speeding away. This recording has now become the most important piece of evidence for the investigation, giving the police their first clear leads.
This is women's safety in Bihar-
A woman was murdered in Sonpur, Bihar. The car used to dump her body is reportedly a police officer's. It has a police sticker.
In Patna, police are accused of protecting the culprit in a girl's murder at a hostel. pic.twitter.com/HSNNOkEEKQ
— Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 18, 2026
Police Vehicle Connection Raises Eyebrows
The case took an even more serious turn when it was discovered that the Scorpio used in the incident was registered in the name of a sub-inspector, Santosh Rajak. This revelation has put the police department under intense scrutiny and increased public anger. Questions are being asked about how a vehicle linked to a police officer could be involved in such a crime.
Allegations of Dowry Harassment
The deceased woman has been identified as Sarita. Her father, Jayprakash Mahto, says she was married only nine months ago. He claims that he had given dowry according to his financial capacity, yet the in-laws continued to demand more money. The family alleges that Sarita was mentally and physically tortured over these demands.
Why Was More Money Demanded
Sarita's family states that they had already given ₹8 lakh for land registration as demanded by the in-laws. Even after this, another demand of ₹3 lakh was made. When the family expressed inability to pay, the harassment allegedly increased. Her father says there were visible strangulation marks on Sarita's neck when her body was found. The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.
Police Action So Far
An FIR has been registered against five people, including Sarita's husband. Police teams are conducting raids based on the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspects. Officials have assured that the investigation will be carried out seriously, especially because a police-linked vehicle is involved. They say no one will be spared.
