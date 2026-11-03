BJP President Nitin Nabin will visit Gorakhpur for a two-day organisational tour, leading the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march and holding key strategy meetings with party leaders ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

BJP National President to Visit Gorakhpur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 and 5, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections.

Nabin will arrive in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, November 4, and lead the padayatra at 12 noon as part of the BJP's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. The march will begin at Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue.

Strategic Meetings and Party Consultations

Following the padayatra, he will reach Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. He will subsequently hold a meeting with the party's public representatives and participate in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee later in the evening.

Second Day Agenda and Electoral Roadmap

On the second day of his visit, Thursday, November 5, Nabin will visit the Baba Gorakhnath Temple at 8 am and offer prayers with traditional rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the state and the country. After offering prayers, he will return to Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal to hold a meeting with former party office-bearers. The meeting will include former state and regional office-bearers from the last three terms, former district in-charges and former district presidents. He will also interact with former public representatives, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, former Zila Panchayat presidents and former Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat presidents.

Thereafter, Nabin will hold a detailed meeting with state office-bearers, including the state president, state and regional office-bearers and other key functionaries, to finalise the roadmap for upcoming campaigns and electoral strategy. The two-day visit will include organisational consultations with the party's current and former leadership, with a focus on strengthening its campaign and electoral preparations ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)

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