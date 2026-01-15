Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day, Cold Night Forecast Issued; Check Here
Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather in Bhopal be like on January 15, 2026? Will there be fog in the morning or will it be sunny? Find out the day and night conditions with minimum and maximum temperatures and plan your travel
Bhopal Weather
January 15 in Bhopal will be quite comfortable. There might be light fog in the morning, but the day will stay sunny. The minimum temp will be around 11-13°C and the max 25-26°C.
Light fog
Light fog might be present early morning, so be cautious. As the day progresses, it will get sunny and warm. The afternoon temperature will be around 25°C, offering mild warmth.
Temperature
In the evening, the temperature will slowly drop to 18°C. It will get colder at night, with temps around 12-13°C. It's a good idea to wear warm clothes in the evening and at night.
Wind Speed
Wind speed will be around 10-12 km/h, with 40-60% humidity. The weather will be dry with no chance of rain. Light morning fog is possible, but heavy fog is unlikely.
Morning Travel Alert
Be cautious of morning fog if traveling. The day is great for kite flying or outdoor activities. Wear warm clothes and enjoy the sun. The weather will be stable, making it a fun day to be outdoors.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.