Bengaluru Weather Today: City to receive rain due to Cyclone Fengal, drop in temperatures with misty morning

Bengaluru is still under the grip of Cyclone Fengal, which has brought light rain and chilly weather with temperatures ranging from 19 to 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is forecast to subside by December 7, with hazy weather expected the following week.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Bengaluru has continued to experience the effects of Cyclone Fengal, with persistent rains and a marked temperature dip since Sunday. On Thursday, December 5, light rain is forecast to continue all day, keeping the city cold and moist. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures will range from 19 to 27 degrees Celsius.

article_image2

Weather Details for the Last 24 Hours

Bengaluru's highest temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees Celsius over normal, and its lowest was 20.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius more than usual. During this time, rainfall totalled 3 mm, and high humidity levels were 91% in the morning and 87% in the evening.

article_image3

The IMD anticipates overcast skies and mild rain for the next three days. From December 9 onwards, hazy mornings are likely to replace rain, with temperatures stable between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius. Here's a thorough prediction.

December 5–7: Light rain with mostly overcast skies and temperatures ranging from 19 to 29 degrees Celsius.

article_image4

December 8-11: Misty weather with similar temperature patterns.

Other Observations
The city's sunset today is at 5:52 PM, while the dawn tomorrow is at 6:28 AM. The moon is anticipated to rise around 10:00 a.m. and set at 9:37 p.m. Residents should bring umbrellas and carefully plan their commutes due to the constant rain and high humidity.

article_image5

The chilly temperatures are refreshing, but the wetness may cause annoyance, so take steps to remain dry. As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact the weather, Bengalureans may anticipate these circumstances to persist until foggy mornings arrive next week.

