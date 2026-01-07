Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies in City, Mild Temperatures in North Karnataka
Bengaluru experiences clear skies and mild temperatures today. North Karnataka records lows of 11.6°C in Dharwad, Gadag, and Bidar. Dry weather expected across coastal and interior regions with partly cloudy skies, morning fog.
First Rain Drops of 2026 Recorded in Bengaluru
Bengaluru witnessed its first drizzle of 2026 yesterday, bringing a refreshing change to the city. Light rain was recorded at Gottigere Lake in the evening, marking the beginning of the year with pleasant weather conditions.
Residents welcomed the gentle rainfall, which offered a brief respite from the dry spell.
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast: Sunny and Clear Skies
The city is expected to experience sunny conditions tomorrow with clear skies throughout the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to reach 19°C, with humidity levels around 61% and winds blowing at 22.7 km/h.
Air quality is forecasted to remain poor, with AQI values ranging between 90 and 250.
Coldest Minimum Temperatures in Karnataka Plains
Dharwad, Gadag, and Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.6°C among the plains of the state.
Dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of Coastal Karnataka North, as well as in the southern interior regions of Karnataka, maintaining a calm and stable weather pattern.
Next 24-48 Hours: Partly Cloudy with Fog/Mist
Over the next 24 hours, Bengaluru and nearby areas are expected to experience partly cloudy skies.
Early morning fog or mist is likely in some locations, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.
The weather pattern is expected to continue over the next 48 hours, maintaining similar temperature ranges and partly cloudy conditions.
