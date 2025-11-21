- Home
Bengaluru braces for foggy mornings and light rain as temperatures drop. Northern districts of Karnataka expected to get colder. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay updated on weather alerts amid fluctuating AQI and moderate winds.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Rain Likely on November 21
Bengaluru is expected to witness light rain and generally cloudy skies on November 21. Early morning mist and fog may form in low-lying areas, slightly reducing visibility for commuters. Residents should carry umbrellas if stepping outdoors and take precautions while driving.
Temperature Range
Temperatures will remain mild, with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 26°C. The weather will feel cool in the mornings and evenings due to cloud cover and occasional showers, while daytime temperatures stay comfortable for outdoor activities.
Air Quality and Advisory
Bengaluru’s air quality is expected to remain moderate, with AQI ranging from 102 to 150. Gentle winds will continue, helping disperse pollutants. Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and carry umbrellas for rain protection.
Northern Districts Get Cooler
Districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, and Koppal may see a temperature drop of 4-6°C. Residents should wear warm clothing in the mornings and evenings and remain cautious while commuting in wet conditions.
Rainfall Across Karnataka
Southern interior and coastal Karnataka districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms may occur in some regions, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to monitor crops and take necessary measures to protect them.
