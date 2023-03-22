Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru painted in shades of pink (PHOTOS)

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    The pink trumpet trees are a popular tourist attraction and a true representation of the city's natural beauty, Karnataka Tourism said on Twitter.

    Bengaluru has been painted in shades of pink. Flowers adorned on Pink Trumpet trees across the city are a delight every spring season.

    Also known as Tabebuia Rosea, the ornamental tree has pink or white flowers when in full bloom. 

    Tabebuia pink flowers bloom in Bengaluru every spring, painting the city in shades of pink. The leaves of the Tabebuia Rosea tree fall off in the blooming season. That leaves behind clusters of beautiful purple-pink flowers.

    The pink trumpet trees are a popular tourist attraction and a true representation of the city's natural beauty, Karnataka Tourism said on Twitter. To recall, the pink trumpet trees were first planted by the Britishers as part of their intention to beautify the streets.

    Several social media users have been sharing photos of the Pink Trumpet across the city. Want to check out Tabebuia's pink flowers in full bloom? Visit the AECS Layout and Whitefield localities now. Also, try visiting the Lal Bagh botanical garden, Silk Board and Kundanahalli Gate, Jayanagar, streets of Yelankha, and Benniganahalli Lake

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special 'Radical' rise of Amritpal Singh is dangerous for Punjab

    Special: 'Radical' rise of Amritpal Singh is dangerous for Punjab

    Payback for UK Mission attack Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission gcw

    Payback for UK Mission attack? Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission

    Kerala family immortalizes youth, place QR code on his tomb ANR

    Kerala family immortalizes youth, place QR code on his tomb

    Emotional end to story of Arif Khan Gurjar and the sarus crane

    Emotional end to story of Arif Khan Gurjar and the sarus crane

    Kerala Alert KSRTC bus driver, cop help migrant worker who fell from building ANR

    Kerala: Alert KSRTC bus driver, cop help migrant worker who fell from building

    Recent Stories

    ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here - adt

    ASRB NET 2023 registration date postponed; know revised dates here

    Special 'Radical' rise of Amritpal Singh is dangerous for Punjab

    Special: 'Radical' rise of Amritpal Singh is dangerous for Punjab

    Payback for UK Mission attack Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission gcw

    Payback for UK Mission attack? Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission

    INd vs AUS 2022-23: Thalaiva Virat - Kohli dances to Lungi Dance during Chennai/ 3rd ODI India vs Australia (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    'Thalaiva Virat' - Kohli dances to 'Lungi Dance' during Chennai ODI vs Australia (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

    IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details - adt

    IGNOU June Date sheet 2023 released on ignou.ac.in; check exam dates, other details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon