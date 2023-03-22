Bengaluru painted in shades of pink (PHOTOS)
Bengaluru has been painted in shades of pink. Flowers adorned on Pink Trumpet trees across the city are a delight every spring season.
Also known as Tabebuia Rosea, the ornamental tree has pink or white flowers when in full bloom.
Tabebuia pink flowers bloom in Bengaluru every spring, painting the city in shades of pink. The leaves of the Tabebuia Rosea tree fall off in the blooming season. That leaves behind clusters of beautiful purple-pink flowers.
The pink trumpet trees are a popular tourist attraction and a true representation of the city's natural beauty, Karnataka Tourism said on Twitter. To recall, the pink trumpet trees were first planted by the Britishers as part of their intention to beautify the streets.
Several social media users have been sharing photos of the Pink Trumpet across the city. Want to check out Tabebuia's pink flowers in full bloom? Visit the AECS Layout and Whitefield localities now. Also, try visiting the Lal Bagh botanical garden, Silk Board and Kundanahalli Gate, Jayanagar, streets of Yelankha, and Benniganahalli Lake