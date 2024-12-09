Year Ender 2024: Remembering 5 political leaders who passed away this year

2024 marked a year of significant political change in India, including the Lok Sabha elections and the passing of several influential leaders. This article pays tribute to figures like Baba Siddique, Sitaram Yechury, Sushil Kumar Modi, Natwar Singh, and Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, reflecting on their contributions to Indian politics.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

2024 was a year of significant political activity and change for India. Alongside the landmark Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in several states, the country also mourned the loss of numerous senior political leaders who left a lasting legacy. This article reflects on the lives and contributions of some of these influential figures who shaped India's political landscape.

article_image2

1.  Baba Siddique

The death of Baba Siddique, a four-time Congress MLA from Maharashtra who later joined the NCP, was arguably the most startling. On October 12, 2024, Siddique was shot and killed in Mumbai by shooters sent by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

article_image3

2. Sitaram Yechury

On September 12, 2024, Sitaram Yechury, one of the tallest Communist Party leaders in India, died at the age of 72. From 2005 until 2017, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha. In addition, he served as the General Secretary of the Marxist Communist Party of India and has been a member of the Politburo since 1992.

 

article_image4

3. Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, died on May 13, 2024. A month after receiving a cancer diagnosis, the 72-year-old senior BJP politician, who was Bihar's deputy chief minister from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020, died.

 

article_image5

4. Natwar Singh

Natwar Singh, a senior Congress lawmaker, died on August 10, 2024. He was the External Affairs Minister in the first UPA administration of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2005. Singh, a former diplomat, began his career in 1953 as an Indian Foreign Service officer and retired early in 1984 to become a member of the Lok Sabha.


 

article_image6

jitta balakrishna reddy

5. Jitta Balakrishna Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy passed away on 6 September 2024 at the age of 52. Reddy, who started his political activism as a youth leader of the TRS, gained prominence for his role in the Telangana statehood movement.

