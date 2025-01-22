Ayodhya marks first anniversary of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' with grand celebrations

India is witnessing a surge in religious gatherings, with the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and the one-year anniversary celebrations of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Both events have contributed to increased religious activity and a rise in the number of visitors, especially in Ayodhya since January 22, 2024.

The nation is currently experiencing a surge of religious fervor with two major events taking place. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is hosting the largest spiritual congregation, while Ayodhya is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Ram Mandir, marking the day when Ram Lalla was placed on his rightful throne and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was performed. Since January 22, 2024, Ayodhya has witnessed a notable increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the city.



The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra recently wrapped up the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav,' marking the one-year anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla.



On January 11, the city saw a significant rise in the number of devotees for the anniversary celebration of the 'Pran Pratishtha.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the key rituals during the grand opening of the Ram temple, which saw the participation of several prominent personalities from various fields. The rituals marking the one-year anniversary of the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony were held on January 11, 2025, in accordance with the Hindu calendar. Last year, the event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Paush month, and this year, the Shukla Paksha also fell on January 11.



To mark the anniversary, the temple premises hosted a series of spiritual events and cultural programs. The day began on January 11 with Agnihotra, accompanied by mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda. The ceremony took place in two sessions: one from 8 am to 11 am and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. Following this, the chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantras was conducted, along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.



During another segment of the celebration, cultural and spiritual songs were performed, highlighting devotion to Lord Ram. The Shri Ram Rag Seva featured the singing of bhajans, ragas, and kirtans in praise of Lord Ram. Additionally, the recitation of Shri Ram Stuti Shlok, a verse from Goswami Tulsidas's Vinaya Patrika, took place. The event also included a musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.



Maha Abhishek

The central ritual of the day was the Maha Abhishek of Lord Ram, carried out with immense devotion. This sacred ceremony involved bathing the idol of Lord Ram with holy substances, representing purification and divine blessings. Following this, devotees were given a chance to participate in the Mangal Darshan, a special viewing of Lord Ram in his divine form.



